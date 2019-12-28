There were no fatalities and no one was taken to the hospital, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Aaron Sarver said, according to WYFF-TV.

Citing the Federal Aviation Administration and emergency officials, WLOS-TV reported a Piper PA-32 crashed east of the airport into a parking lot as it was taking off.

Social media posts from Asheville on Saturday evening showed fire and smoke coming from a plane. Firefighters also could be seen watering down wreckage.

The crash occurred hours after a small airplane crashed in a Louisiana parking lot, killing five people who were on board.

