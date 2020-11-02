The search for the plane was halted around 1 a.m. and resumed after daylight, authorities said.
Weather may have been a factor in the plane’s disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday that the Grumman American GA-7 was about a mile from the airport when controllers lost contact. It departed from Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in Burlington, North Carolina.
