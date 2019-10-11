State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kramer says the 1979 Piper fixed-wing, single-engine plane had trouble as it was returning to the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. The pilot then aimed to land in a cornfield but worried about avoiding some power lines, so she switched plans to try for the roadway.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened.
