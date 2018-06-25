CAPE MAY, N.J. — Authorities are searching for the pilot of a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey.

The Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May increased security after the craft landed on its beach just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard says officers became aware of the incident when the plane was spotted on closed-circuit cameras.

There was no sign of the pilot.

