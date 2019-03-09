NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say passengers on a plane were evacuated by slides after an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Boeing 737 landed and airport firefighters responded. Passengers were evacuated on the runway via emergency slides and taken by bus to the terminal.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman said two of the 89 passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined.

He said no fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

