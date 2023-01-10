Plane makes emergency road landing near Chicago, no injuries

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said.
The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, police said. However, it caused traffic to back up just before the start of the afternoon rush hour.
The plane, based in Denver, Colorado, was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.com.
The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.
No further details were immediately available.