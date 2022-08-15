Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2

PAGE, Ariz. — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday.
The plane had seven people aboard and reportedly was submerged in the lake after the crash.
Three of the injured people suffered serious injuries and two had minor injuries, the FAA statement said.
National Transportation Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the FAA.
The people who died and injured were not immediately identified on Monday.