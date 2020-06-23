The dead included four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to New Castle, Indiana.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife, Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.
Tracy Carter of Milledgeville, Georgia, told media outlets that he saw the plane circling the area and catch fire. Parts of the plane flew off and landed in a field about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
