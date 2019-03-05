HEALTH

Suit challenges new abortion-referral rule

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Medical Association have filed a lawsuit to block a new federal rule that would prohibit clinics participating in a program for low-income women from referring them for abortions.

The groups argued in a filing in U.S. District Court in Oregon on Tuesday that the requirement would violate patients’ rights, force doctors to withhold information and harm the 4 million patients who rely on the Title X program for their health care.

The lawsuit comes one day after a coalition of 21 state attorneys general and California — which serves a quarter of all the women who get services in the program — announced suits on similar grounds.

The Department of Health and Human Services has said the long-awaited rule, which was officially published Monday in the Federal Register, is necessary to prevent “co-mingling” of funds that are used for abortion and those that are used for other types of reproductive care such as cancer screenings, birth control and preventive care. It requires, among other things, that clinics physically and financially separate their abortion operations from their Title X services.

The change has been celebrated by religious groups and others that oppose abortion.

Planned Parenthood and other providers have said creating such a separation would result in abortion providers being shut out of the program.

— Ariana Eunjung Cha

CALIFORNIA

No charges in man's fatal shooting by police

California’s attorney general said Tuesday that he won’t charge two Sacramento police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year, a killing that set off intense protests.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s conclusion to a nearly year-long investigation follows a Sacramento district attorney’s finding last weekend that the officers broke no laws when they shot 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet said they mistakenly thought Clark was approaching them with a gun after he ran from them into his grandparents’ backyard as police investigated vandalism. Investigators found only a cellphone.

Becerra acknowledged that the killing was devastating for Clark’s family but that his review found Clark had been committing crimes and that officers believed he was armed and their lives were in danger when they opened fire.

Before announcing the decision, Becerra met with Clark’s mother, SeQuette Clark.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in California’s capital city and across the United States.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Man gets 15-year term in sexual abuse of teen

A Missouri man has been sentenced for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old Alabama girl who was brought to Missouri by the man’s mother and grandmother.

Michael James Collins, 22, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison without parole. Investigators say Collins met the girl on a dating website in July 2017 when he was a registered sex offender on probation for a previous conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

He admitted in November that he paid his grandmother $400 to bring the girl from Alabama to Missouri. His mother was with his grandmother when they picked up the girl. Collins said he had sex with the girl in a van while the women were taking him to and from work and the Community Supervision Center in Fulton.

— Associated Press

Dallas votes to remove Confederate memorial: The Landmark Commission of Dallas has approved a plan to remove the city's 123-year-old Confederate War Memorial. The commission voted Monday in favor of bringing down the

65-foot obelisk that has stood over Pioneer Park Cemetery since 1961, the Dallas Morning News reported. The city council voted to remove the memorial last month, but needed the landmark commission's approval to take the structures down.

— Associated Press