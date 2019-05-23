NEW YORK — Plans to build a new Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York are moving forward.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Thursday that it is starting a formal environmental review process to replace the crumbling, 1950s-era facility with a new terminal in Manhattan.

Commuters criticize the midtown Manhattan terminal for its leaky ceilings, faulty air conditioners, dirty rest rooms and frequent delays.

Plans for a new bus terminal have been progressing slowly in recent years. A proposal to build a new facility a block west in Manhattan encountered strong opposition from New York lawmakers in 2016.

The terminal serves more than 250,000 passenger trips daily.

