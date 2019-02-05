WILMINGTON, Del. — A chemical plant owner has repaid the Delaware River and Bay Authority nearly $150,000 in lost revenue after a toxic gas leak forced a bridge to close for hours in 2018.

Robert Stewart with Croda Inc. said in a Tuesday statement that reimbursing the DRBA is the right thing to do.

The News Journal reports Croda employees found that toxic ethylene oxide was leaking from a new plant at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in November. Officials say the incident commander made a call to shut down the bridge, fearing fire and people inhaling the toxic chemical. Ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen.

Company and state environmental regulators are investigating the leak, which was caused by an incorrect gasket installed at the new plant and prompted some Croda employees to seek medical attention.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

