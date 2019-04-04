ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge has delayed the trial of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs pushed back the trial for Jarrod Ramos from June to Nov. 4 on Thursday. Jury selection is set to begin Oct. 30.

Judge Laura Ripken has given the defense until April 29 to change Ramos’ plea to not criminally responsible. He pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom.

Ramos’ attorney William Davies says they have a mental health expert working with the defense, but they need more time to consider changing the plea due to a “jaw dropping” amount of court material to review.

