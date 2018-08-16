A women, accompanied by Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel, center right, reacts as rescuers work to locate and free a contractor who became trapped when a trench collapsed at a work site in a residential area of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a plumber who became buried in a trench that collapsed at a residential work site has died.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says responders arrived at the trench near the house in the city’s East Oak Lane neighborhood around 11 a.m. Thursday for reports of a worker trapped by dirt and concrete.

The trench was about 15 feet wide (4.5 meters) and 45 feet (13.7 meters) long.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson tells Philly.com that dozens of firefighters worked for hours with crews from the Philadelphia Water Department, Philadelphia Gas Department and other agencies before locating the man’s body.

He has not been identified.

It wasn’t clear what type of project the crew was working on in the trench.

