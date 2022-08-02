Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates

NEW YORK — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will each receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets, awards given for “positive contributions to their communities.”
“Poets laureate at state and local levels promote the art of poetry and the position is an important way to recognize the place and possibilities that poets and poetry have in civic life, including in helping communities address issues of importance,” the academy’s statement reads in part.
Recipients include Emanuelee Outspoken Bean of Houston, Nebraska’s state laureate Matt Mason and Kealoha Wong of Hawaii. Other Laureate Fellows include Ashley M. Jones of Alabama, Lynne Thompson of Los Angeles and Gwen Nell Westerman of Minnesota.
On Tuesday, the Academy of American Poets also announced that it would give a total of $72,200 to eight local non-profit organizations that support the Fellows’ proposed projects.
The Poets Laureate Fellowship program was established in partnership with the Mellon Foundation.