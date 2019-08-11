ALASKA

Polar bears' use of

land is increasing

Alaska scientists say the chances of a polar bear encounter have increased after research revealed that the bears are arriving on shore earlier and staying on land longer, a report said.

Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey found that changes in sea-ice habitat have coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land is increasing, the Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday.

The polar bears come to land from the Beaufort Sea during the ice-melt season, when the sea ice breaks up in the summer and refreezes in the fall, scientists said.

The average duration of the ice-melt season has increased by 36 days since the late 1990s, researchers said.

The bears are arriving “a little bit ahead of schedule,” said Todd Atwood, a research wildlife biologist leading the U.S. Geological Survey’s polar bear research program.

Polar bears usually come to shore in mid-August, but residents have reported sightings as early as May in Kaktovik, a small town about 640 miles north of Anchorage, biologists said.

Resident Annie Tikluk was one of the few who encountered a bear last week before neighbors scared it off.

Her daughter and two nieces were playing outside when “I saw the bear and ran out,” Tikluk said.

“The main issue is that bears in the southern Beaufort are now using land to an extent they haven’t used it historically,” Atwood said. “And increasing activities in the Arctic, particularly those related to development, the main consideration going forward is probably going to be how bears and humans are sharing those spaces.”

— Associated Press

Salinger works to be released digitally Fans will finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger's books in digital format. Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Co. said that all four of his works, including "The Catcher in the Rye," will be made available as e-books Tuesday, marking the first time that the entirety of his published work will be available in digital format. His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use e-books exclusively and some people with disabilities can only use them.

1 fatally shot at church A man was killed during a shooting at a small northeast Mississippi church, authorities said. The Daily Journal reported that Ripley Police Chief Scott White said the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at West Ripley Church of Christ. White said that Keith Bullock, a constable for Tippah County, and another church member were involved in the shooting. The newspaper reported that Patrick Sanders, 57, of Dumas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casualty of Vietnam War honored in Texas U.S. flags and patriotic songs helped honor an Air Force pilot from Texas whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War and whose remains were identified earlier this year. Col. Roy Knight Jr. was remembered Saturday during services in the town of Cool, Tex. Knight was shot down over Laos in May 1967. His remains were flown Thursday to Dallas Love Field on a commercial jet piloted by his son, Southwest Airlines Capt. Bryan Knight. A military portrait of Knight was displayed beside his casket.

House fire kills several snakes Dozens of pet snakes died when a blaze ripped through a home in Delaware, a fire department official said. The Delaware News Journal reported that no people were injured in the fire Sunday morning in Dover. The homeowner told firefighters that about 60 snakes were in the house. All of them are believed to be dead.

— From news services