MIDDLETOWN, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say an 18-year-old man is dead, three boys are unaccounted for and a 16-year-old girl is safe after the car they were riding in plunged into a canal.

Delaware State Police say the car entered the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Master Cpl. Michael Austin says the man worked to free the girl, who called police. The Delaware News Journal reports Austin told a news conference the man also tried to rescue the three boys who are unaccounted for. Austin says first responders found the man dead in the canal.