Police said they learned there had been a party there party attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs.” A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.
A total of 18 people, including male and female victims, were shot and treated at various hospitals, authorities said. Injuries range from minor to serious, though police didn’t immediately provide details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.
Police said the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation.
