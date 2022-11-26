Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old was killed and three others were injured Friday in a shooting after they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home, police said.
Police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire. Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected.
“Our initial investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act,” police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The four subjects ... attempted a home invasion.”
The three injured suspects are in custody.