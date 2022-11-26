Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home

Officers arrived around 5 p.m. and found three people — a 23-year-old, 18-year-old and 15-year-old — who had been shot, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. All three were taken to a hospital. A 30-year-old suspect arrived at the hospital later. One of the injured suspects, Taneaious McCune, died.

Police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire. Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected.