A Facebook post from the department said the figurine was stolen from a church Nativity scene on Dec. 31, 2018. The post included surveillance images of the suspect.

Charging documents show a tip was called in after a local news station aired a story about the theft.

A Facebook post from the department Wednesday thanked local media for aiding with the case.

It’s unclear whether Coke has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

