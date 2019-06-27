LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police say a dozen people have now been cited for disorderly conduct after a brawl during a youth baseball game in Colorado.

Lakewood police had previously announced the citations to six people and provided an updated total on Thursday.

Police received a video of the June 15 fight from a spectator and released it on Facebook, asking for help identifying anyone who participated.

According to a statement, 11 of the people cited are adults and one is 16 years old.

Authorities said the fight at a game between teams of 7-year-olds began when parents and coaches disagreed with a 13-year-old umpire’s decisions.

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association canceled the remaining games for both teams.

