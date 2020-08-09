Protests were held much of Saturday in Louisville, including an anti-eviction demonstration and a separate rally calling for action against the police officers involved in shooting Breonna Taylor the night she was killed in her apartment, the newspaper reported.
Taylor, an African American, was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.
One officer has been terminated and two others are on administrative reassignment while authorities investigate.
Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Demonstrations have been taking place daily in Louisville since late May.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.