DOVER, Del. — Two men have been charged in a shooting that injured two people during a large melee behind a Dover bar, police said.

Officers patrolling in the downtown area early Saturday heard gunshot and found a large crowd in the parking lot behind Irish Mike’s bar, news outlets reported. A woman was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the leg and both were hospitalized, police said. After the shooting, a crowd of 30 to 40 people continued yelling and fighting while law enforcement tried to control and disperse the crowd.

Surveillance video from the area helped police identify Dashere Lewis, 30, and Stacey Henry, 23, as the men responsible for the shooting, police said in a news release. Both were arrested Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel. Lewis and Henry have been charged with assault, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, police said. Lewis is being held on $152,000 cash bond and Henry is being held on $162,000 cash bond.