Surveillance video from the area helped police identify Dashere Lewis, 30, and Stacey Henry, 23, as the men responsible for the shooting, police said in a news release. Both were arrested Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel. Lewis and Henry have been charged with assault, conspiracy, and firearms offenses, police said. Lewis is being held on $152,000 cash bond and Henry is being held on $162,000 cash bond.
