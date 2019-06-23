HARRINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.

Delaware State Police said they are investigating a Saturday crash north of Harrington that led to the death of a male motorcycle rider and a female passenger.

Police said the couple were ejected from their Harley Davidson motorcycle after it crashed into the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler that was attempting to pull into a private driveway. Police identified the motorcycle rider as Kenneth Dear, 57, and the passenger as Karen Dear, 56.

Neither wore helmets and both died after being transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.