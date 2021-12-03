BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Two men were fatally shot in a suspected homicide-suicide at a Bridgeville home Thursday night, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to a home on Emily’s Pintail Drive for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release.

A couple had returned home around 9:30 p.m. and the wife was in a first-floor bathroom when she heard footsteps upstairs, where her brother lives, then a loud bang, police said. She found her husband in the family room with an apparent gunshot wound and ran to a neighbor’s home, where police were called, police said.

Responding officers found the woman’s 71-year-old husband dead in the family room and when they searched the home, they found the 58-year-old suspect dead upstairs in his bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the home.

Their bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of their deaths.

Police said the investigation is continuing and there’s no concern for public safety. No motive has been established, police said.