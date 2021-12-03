Responding officers found the woman’s 71-year-old husband dead in the family room and when they searched the home, they found the 58-year-old suspect dead upstairs in his bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the home.
Their bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of their deaths.
Police said the investigation is continuing and there’s no concern for public safety. No motive has been established, police said.