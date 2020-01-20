Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police heard that people — at least 15 — were showing up to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

The scene was near U.S. Highway 40. News outlets at the scene identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club’s page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs — featured on the event’s artwork — beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.