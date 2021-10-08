Police asked concerned relatives of residents to gather at a nearby firehouse.
The Gateway Village website describes the apartment complex about a half-mile (.8 km) east of the District of Columbia as an “affordable rental community for seniors age 62+” with studio and one-bedroom units.”
The shooter prepared to surrender even before police arrived, a fellow resident identified only as Donald told WUSA TV.
“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” Donald said.