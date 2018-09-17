SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police say a woman was openly selling marijuana products during an event at a Georgia church.

The Savannah Morning News reports two arrests were made Friday during an event in which entrepreneurs were invited to set up booths and sell various items.

Authorities in Savannah said all the booths appeared to be operating legally — except one. Undercover narcotics agents bought edible marijuana products they said were being openly sold at one booth. Investigators say they followed 28-year-old Ebony Cooper to another location and ended up arresting her and 26-year-old Leah Pressley on felony drug charges. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who could comment.

Police said an outside vendor hosted the event on church grounds and church officials were unaware of the illegal activity.

