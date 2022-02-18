A Kia Sorento pulled out from Holly Avenue onto eastbound Route 40 and into the path of a Dodge Charger, which hit the passenger side of the Kia, splitting it in half, police said. A 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were ejected. The boy died on the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
The woman who was driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the Dodge, an 18-year-old Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, man, was taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition. Before the crash, police said the Dodge was observed traveling at an apparent rate of speed. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but impairment on the part of the Dodge driver isn’t suspected, police said.