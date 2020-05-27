“A male subject from within the apartment unexpectedly and without warning opened fire, so the officers called for immediate assistance,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said.
A woman was found dead in the apartment died of a bullet wound, Zimmel said. He did not explain her relationship to the suspect.
A Grand Forks police officer and Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy were shot. Conditions on the officers and the suspect were not available.
No further details have been released.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KNOX-AM.