Demonstrations have been held regularly since the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed as he sought to drive away from Pasquotank County deputies. The officers were serving search and arrest warrants that accused Brown of possessing small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine that he intended to sell.
The department said it is investigating “potential aggravating factors” that could result in hate crime charges being filed against O’Quinn, who remained in jail Tuesday on $40,000 bond. Her first court appearance is set for Thursday.