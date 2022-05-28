Police: 2 shot in chest in Baltimore's Inner Harbor district

BALTIMORE — Two people suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Saturday evening, police say.
Officers found a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male had been wounded, the statement added. Both were transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said.
Local news reports said police were searching for a suspect, and that about 20 officers were in the area at the time. Police detective units have been notified and authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities.