Police: 2 shot in chest in Baltimore's Inner Harbor district

Officers in the downtown sightseeing district known for its historic warships, National Aquarium and other popular attractions heard gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. and rushed toward the source of the shots on a nearby block, a police statement said.

BALTIMORE — Two people suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers found a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male had been wounded, the statement added. Both were transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Local news reports said police were searching for a suspect, and that about 20 officers were in the area at the time. Police detective units have been notified and authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities.