The newspaper reports an officer used a stun gun to try to stop a teen who struggled with the officers and tried to run.
Eckerd says two teens have been charged. They face misdemeanor counts of shoplifting.
The suspects were not identified because they are minors. They were arraigned and released to their guardians.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.