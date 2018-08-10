SMYRNA, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man assaulted two troopers while resisting arrest, and was subsequently shocked with a stun gun.

News outlets cite a Delaware State Police release that says Kent County Governor’s Task Force members on Wednesday stopped a car driven by 38-year-old James Mayer, who they knew had an active warrant in connection with a drug investigation.

Police say Mayer began to resist as troopers tried to arrest him, at which point one trooper used a Taser. During the struggle, two troopers suffered minor injuries. One was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say Mayer had nearly 55 grams of crack cocaine and 17 Oxycodone pills.

He is charged with multiple counts in connection with the drugs and assault. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

