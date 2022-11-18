Police: 3 children, 1 adult fatally shot at home in Virginia

CHESTER, Va. — One adult and three children were fatally shot Friday at a home in Virginia, police said.
“We’re still working out all the details of the family dynamics,” he said.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m. When they went inside the house to conduct a welfare check, they found multiple victims.
“At this point, we’re investigating this as a homicide,” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.
Chester, part of Chesterfield County, is located about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Richmond.