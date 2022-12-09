Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.
Police confirmed that three people were killed in the blaze but did not provide the names or ages of the deceased or what caused the fire.
Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said personnel were still on the scene late Friday morning and that the incident was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Several emergency agencies from nearby counties and towns responded to assist with the fire.
Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.