The boy was removed from the area and taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with severe injuries.

Officers then tracked down the dogs and shot and killed them with their service weapons, police and news outlets reported. Two of the dogs were Cane Corsos and the third was an undetermined mixed breed, Hoffman said. The animals were shot because of their continued aggression, according to the release.

The boy was later transported to A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington because of the severity of his wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, Hoffman said.

The dogs belonged to a family member of the child, Hoffman said.