SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say three people, including a police officer, were injured in a crash that left the officer pinned under his own vehicle.

The Washington Post reports a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer had just finished a traffic stop Sunday morning and was walking back to his unmarked car when he noticed a speeding vehicle. Police say the officer tried to avoid the oncoming car, but it crashed into his vehicle, sending it across two lanes of traffic and partially trapping him underneath it.