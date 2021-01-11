According to police, the car refused to stop, sped away and launched into the air as it crossed railroad tracks — flipping several times and hitting a utility pole and creek bank.
Police found five males, several of whom had been ejected from the car, at the scene. Three of them have died from their injuries and two have been taken to hospitals, police said.
Police did not immediately release the names of those killed and injured. The Iowa State Patrol is helping in the investigation.
