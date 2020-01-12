Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.

Police described the scene as near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection.

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody. Longshore said there were “possibly other suspects,” but police were still in the midst of interviews Sunday morning. Longshore said a motive wasn’t immediately clear.

Aurora is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Denver.