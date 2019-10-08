Police said Michael Mitchell is the uncle of Jacquerious Mitchell and that Jacquerious is in a Dallas hospital in “critical condition.” Neither Michael Mitchell nor Thaddeous Green are in custody.

Brown’s death Friday came two days after a jury sentenced former police Officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean. Guyger killed Jean in September 2018 in his fourth-floor apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and he testified that on the night Jean was killed, he heard what sounded like “two people meeting by surprise” and then two gunshots.

At times during his testimony, Brown became emotional and used his T-shirt and tissue to wipe away tears. He said he had met Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, for the first time earlier that day.

An attorney representing Brown’s family previously said Brown had had reservations about testifying in such a high-profile trial because he had been wounded in a shooting last year.

