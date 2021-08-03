Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June. His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation, Aaron said.
Multiple shots were fired inside the business, hitting one person in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, Aaron said. Another employee was injured while running from the gunfire, he said.
It appears the gunman acted alone, police said.
Smile Direct Club said in a statement Tuesday that it was saddened by the shooting and that company officials were cooperating with police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation because it involves a police shooting.