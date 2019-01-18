BEAR, Del. — Four boys ranging in age from 12 to 14 have been charged with kidnapping and raping a girl in Delaware last month.

New Castle County Police said in a release that officers called to a community in Bear on Dec. 11 learned the boys forced the girl into a home and raped her. They say two boys also threatened her with a weapon, warning her not to tell. The arrests were announced Friday.

All four boys are charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy. One boy was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, aggravated menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses. The Associated Press doesn’t normally identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Police say detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

