Police: 4 injured at shooting near Kansas City funeral home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. The shooting was reported about 11:30 a.m. at the Elite Funeral Chapel in south Kansas City. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police spokeswoman Leslie Foreman said one shooting victim was inside the funeral home, one was in a laundromat next door and a third was found in the parking lot of the funeral home.

Two of the shooting victims were hospitalized in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries, possibly from being hit by glass.

Foreman said a funeral was being held at the time but it is unclear what led to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation indicated none of the people who were shot were employees of the funeral home, she said.

She said investigators have no suspects in custody.

