By Associated Press December 9, 2019 at 8:29 AM ESTDETROIT — Children discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including three who died, police said.A man was revived by emergency responders Sunday while a woman and two other men died, police said. They ranged in age from 25 to 30.Two girls, ages 6 and 8, made the discovery. Their relationship to the victims wasn't immediately released.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.