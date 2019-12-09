DETROIT — Children discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including three who died, police said.

A man was revived by emergency responders Sunday while a woman and two other men died, police said. They ranged in age from 25 to 30.

Two girls, ages 6 and 8, made the discovery. Their relationship to the victims wasn’t immediately released.

