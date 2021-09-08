By Associated PressToday at 11:03 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:03 a.m. EDTShareComment0WILMINGTON, Del. — Four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened in the area of A and New Castle streets around 4:15 p.m., Wilmington Police said in a news release.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightFour people went to hospitals, including a 57-year-old man, who was in critical condition, police said. Three women ranging in age from 48 to 55 were in stable condition, police said.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.