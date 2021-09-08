WILMINGTON, Del. — Four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of A and New Castle streets around 4:15 p.m., Wilmington Police said in a news release.

Four people went to hospitals, including a 57-year-old man, who was in critical condition, police said. Three women ranging in age from 48 to 55 were in stable condition, police said.