Jackson said the driver of the bus didn’t see the boy and eventually drove away, parking the bus outside his home around 7:45 a.m. The student remained on the bus for about two hours, Jackson said.
The boy left the bus and walked down the street, where he was later spotted by a construction who called police, officials said.
Jackson said officers brought the student to school and his parents were called.
Newnan police Deputy Chief Mark Cooper said no charges were filed as there wasn’t evidence of criminal intent.
Jackson said the driver was placed on administrative leave while the school system investigates.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.