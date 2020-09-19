The Hyundai’s driver and a passenger and the SUV’s driver all died. Another Hyundai passenger was being treated for serious injuries at Christiana Hospital, according to police.
In a separate collision at 9 p.m. Friday in Wilmington, a westbound Chevrolet SUV crossed over the median on Kirkwood Highway and struck an eastbound Jeep, another police release said. The woman driving the Jeep and man driving the SUV were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The names of the motorists weren’t immediately released Saturday pending family notifications. The Hyundai driver was from North Carolina and the injured passenger is from Pennsylvania, according to police. The others who died were from Delaware. Investigations into each collision were ongoing Saturday.
