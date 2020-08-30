When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.
Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.
Madisonville is in western Kentucky, about 137 miles (220 kilometers) southwest of Louisville.
