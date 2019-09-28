COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say four people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed and a fifth person was beaten before officers shot and killed a suspect.

Baltimore County police say the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre north of Baltimore to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds.

Three were attacked inside a liquor store and a fourth was stabbed outside a nearby store, while a fifth was wounded on a restaurant’s patio. Police initially said five people had been stabbed, but The Baltimore Sun reports that number was revised late Saturday after police reviewed video footage and interviewed witnesses.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the man was initially demanding money and had a hunting-style knife with a roughly three-inch blade. She says he was shot at a nearby intersection.

