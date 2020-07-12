The crash happened around 11:37 p.m. Saturday on Delaware’s Coastal Highway. Police said for unknown reasons the SUV traveling south left the road and struck a barrier. The impact sent the vehicle across the road, entered the grass median and overturned several times.
Police said a 28-year-old female passenger, a 31-year-old male driver, both of Philadelphia and the six children were rescued from the SUV before it caught on fire. Police said the driver was not properly restrained and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the woman, his girlfriend, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. The names of the passengers were not immediately released.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.